Brokerages Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT at $54.78

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AGIO opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.