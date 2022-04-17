Brokerages Expect Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.51 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) will report $22.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unity Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.21 million. Unity Bancorp posted sales of $21.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will report full-year sales of $90.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $91.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.48 million, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $99.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unity Bancorp.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 18.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $169,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $129,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,299 shares of company stock worth $389,572 over the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 75,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNTY stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $28.35. 19,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,450. The company has a market cap of $296.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.53%.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

