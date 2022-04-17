Brokerages Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) will announce $277.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.20 million and the lowest is $272.59 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $272.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 921.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,391,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after buying an additional 3,059,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,709,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,295,000 after buying an additional 1,064,221 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3,074.7% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 634,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 614,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at about $7,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

