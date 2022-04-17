Brokerages Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Post $1.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.70. UMB Financial reported earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMBF. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.18. The stock had a trading volume of 133,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $112.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,214. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

