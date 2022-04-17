Brokerages Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Announce $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) will report $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. TFI International posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

NYSE:TFII opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.57. TFI International has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter valued at $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter valued at $1,376,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in TFI International by 25.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

