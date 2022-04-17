Brokerages Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) will announce $195.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.30 million to $195.88 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $169.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $800.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $785.86 million to $815.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $852.28 million, with estimates ranging from $792.17 million to $912.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on STOR. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 19.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 32.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STOR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.77. 1,796,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,851. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

