Brokerages Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Savara.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 105,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Savara by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

Savara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.