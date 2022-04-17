Brokerages Expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perpetua Resources.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPTA. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

In other news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perpetua Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

