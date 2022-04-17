Brokerages Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $753.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) will report sales of $753.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $728.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $778.20 million. Incyte posted sales of $604.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Incyte by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,774,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Incyte by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Incyte by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 165,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

