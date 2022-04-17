Brokerages Expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Bank OZK posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 758,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

