Brokerages Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.35 Million

Brokerages predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $31.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $31.50 million. American Software posted sales of $28.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $124.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $124.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $131.83 million, with estimates ranging from $129.80 million to $133.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on AMSWA shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. 53,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,720. The stock has a market cap of $629.59 million, a P/E ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. American Software has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $33.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 118.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA raised its position in American Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 83,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $902,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in American Software by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,605,000 after buying an additional 42,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 935,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,482,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Software (Get Rating)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.