Brokerages Anticipate WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $189.24. 107,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $170.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

