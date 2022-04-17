Brokerages Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.97. Watsco posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $12.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Watsco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $288.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Watsco has a 1 year low of $252.50 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

