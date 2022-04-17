Brokerages Anticipate Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the highest is $3.40 million. Renalytix posted sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix will report full-year sales of $9.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $11.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $37.85 million, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $40.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Renalytix.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNLX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Renalytix in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renalytix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Renalytix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 183,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Renalytix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RNLX opened at $5.84 on Thursday. Renalytix has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

