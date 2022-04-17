Brokerages Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Rapid7 reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,472 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 14.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Rapid7 stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.82. 477,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average is $111.92.

About Rapid7 (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.