Brokerages Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) to announce $57.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.90 million and the highest is $58.80 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $55.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $242.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $228.80 million to $251.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $266.90 million, with estimates ranging from $251.10 million to $287.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $58.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $728.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.10. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 159.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

