Brokerages Anticipate Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $397.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) will announce $397.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.40 million to $405.30 million. Globant posted sales of $270.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB opened at $233.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.96 and a beta of 1.46. Globant has a 52-week low of $202.58 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.39 and its 200-day moving average is $272.84.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

