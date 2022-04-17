Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Up 82.0% in March

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the March 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 973,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 154,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.