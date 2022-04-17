British Land (LON:BLND) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 650 ($8.47) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.52) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.52) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 532.86 ($6.94).

Get British Land alerts:

LON:BLND opened at GBX 521 ($6.79) on Wednesday. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 521.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 520.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 70.41.

In related news, insider Mark Aedy purchased 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,723.90). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.97), for a total value of £10,127.55 ($13,197.22). In the last three months, insiders bought 1,601 shares of company stock valued at $852,691.

British Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.