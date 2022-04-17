Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,946,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,945 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $308,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 14,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 114,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 38,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,730,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,521,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

