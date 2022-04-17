BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE LND traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $6.90. 646,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $428.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.96. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.27 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 33.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 73,111 shares in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

