Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Bouygues from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.09) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bouygues from €36.00 ($39.13) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bouygues currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.24.

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $43.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

