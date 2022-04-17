Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) to post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 717.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.59. 323,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,537. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.66%.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.