Boston Partners Trims Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,463 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.26% of Anthem worth $290,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Anthem by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.43.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $516.72. 1,571,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $526.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.02 and its 200 day moving average is $443.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

