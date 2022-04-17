Boston Partners Sells 8,738,563 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,855,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,738,563 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.09% of Pfizer worth $286,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,240,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,860,308. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $300.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

