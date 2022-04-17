Boston Partners Sells 5,653,963 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,653,963 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.12% of Helmerich & Payne worth $29,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.87. 825,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

