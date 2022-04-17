Boston Partners Sells 36,286 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,103,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,286 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $334,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Duke Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after buying an additional 293,989 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 233,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 34.4% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.25. 1,074,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,550. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

