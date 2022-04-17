Boston Partners Sells 29,023 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Boston Partners decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,185,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,023 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $182,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.76.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. 2,293,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,636. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

