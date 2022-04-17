Boston Partners Sells 10,600 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,612,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Harsco were worth $26,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Harsco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 257,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,022. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $897.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.99. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

