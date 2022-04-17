Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,222,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,897 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.74% of Welltower worth $276,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 36.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after buying an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Welltower by 46.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,483,000 after buying an additional 1,391,584 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $51,936,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after buying an additional 601,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.03. 1,697,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,083. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.00. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.12, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

