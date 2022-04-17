Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.92% of Essex Property Trust worth $211,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,136,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.27.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.51. 178,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.30 and a 1 year high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.