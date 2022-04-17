Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Boston Partners lowered its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,001,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 244,418 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in CRH were worth $264,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 33.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRH. Redburn Partners lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CRH from €54.00 ($58.70) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. 349,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

