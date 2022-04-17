Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,023,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,454 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.58% of Crown worth $223,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Standard Investments LLC increased its stake in Crown by 164.4% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 221.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,563 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Crown by 775.8% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,006,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,479,000 after purchasing an additional 891,964 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Crown by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,192,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,967,000 after purchasing an additional 836,832 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Crown by 85.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,181,000 after buying an additional 797,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.93. The stock had a trading volume of 834,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average is $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

