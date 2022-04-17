Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,321,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 452,145 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 5.77% of BWX Technologies worth $254,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,793 shares of company stock worth $1,284,344 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWXT stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 404,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

