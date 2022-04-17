Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 704,215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,574 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.30% of InterDigital worth $50,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in InterDigital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of IDCC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 77,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.40. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

