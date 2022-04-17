Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Boston Partners increased its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,469,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567,958 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.05% of Resideo Technologies worth $194,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,265,000 after purchasing an additional 581,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,089,000 after purchasing an additional 61,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,629,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,391,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of REZI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. 1,011,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,022. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.35.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

