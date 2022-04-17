Boston Partners Has $44.47 Million Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.95% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $44,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 175.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 70.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,871 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,323. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

THG traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.62. 159,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,833. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.02.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

