Boston Partners Has $42.02 Million Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 236,655 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.15% of Viper Energy Partners worth $42,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $3,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $67,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,686,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,427,357.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 773,793 shares of company stock worth $22,883,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VNOM traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 199,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,603. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

