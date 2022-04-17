Boston Partners Has $37.18 Million Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,341,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $37,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDP. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 126,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $32,068.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $454,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,615 shares of company stock valued at $956,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresh Del Monte Produce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE FDP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.58. 181,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,631. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

