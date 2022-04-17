Boston Partners Has $32.95 Million Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,860,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 287,788 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.33% of CEMEX worth $32,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,858,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 6,700,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,039,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,597,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,943,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.74.

About CEMEX (Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.