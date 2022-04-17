Boston Partners Grows Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,541,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,174 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 5.24% of PetIQ worth $34,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PetIQ by 433.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 146,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,175. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.67 million, a P/E ratio of -42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. PetIQ’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

