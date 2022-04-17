Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Steven Madden were worth $54,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after buying an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 97,548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 7,160.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 150,362 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $40.83. 662,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,718. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.23. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

About Steven Madden (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.