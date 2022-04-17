Boston Partners Buys 98,279 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,279 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.60% of Realogy worth $31,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 193.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Realogy by 46.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 57.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 100.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLGY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Realogy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Realogy stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. 798,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.42.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Realogy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

