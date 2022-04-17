Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 562,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $41,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.69. 1,710,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,085. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMC. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.