Boston Partners Acquires 5,886 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 312,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $35,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,587,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.97. 8,510,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,833,561. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.71. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.93 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.