Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $68.44 million and $1.16 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.45 or 0.00269816 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011987 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004496 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000947 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00021206 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.13 or 0.00665898 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

