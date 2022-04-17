Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $83.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.70.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.