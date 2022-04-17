BOOM Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (BOOM)

BOOM (BOOM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $74,937.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 966,999,234 coins and its circulating supply is 777,968,501 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

