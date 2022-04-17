Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.65

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.65 and traded as high as C$12.52. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$12.18, with a volume of 97,943 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.72. The stock has a market cap of C$426.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$79.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.4169458 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total value of C$148,002.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,145.50. Also, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$225,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$290,833.19.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

