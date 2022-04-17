BonFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $255,781.00 (BNF)

BonFi (BNF) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One BonFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BonFi has a market capitalization of $426,566.90 and approximately $255,781.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BonFi has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BonFi Profile

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

